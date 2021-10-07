Grundy County sheriff's deputy shot during traffic stop; suspect at large
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. - A Grundy County sheriff's deputy was shot Thursday evening.
Authorities said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. during a traffic stop.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
The officer was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
An active search is underway as police continue to search for the suspect.
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story, check back for details.