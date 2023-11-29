Guaranteed Rate Field transforms into drive-thru holiday light display

Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, has undergone a dazzling transformation for the holiday season, bringing festive cheer to baseball fans and holiday enthusiasts alike.

The holiday spectacle is not just any light display; it's a drive-thru extravaganza presented by Light of Christmas. Visitors can revel in the holiday spirit without leaving the comfort of their cars, simply tuning their radios to 87.9 for a synchronized soundtrack of holiday tunes and upbeat melodies.

Situated in LOT B of the White Sox stadium, the display features an impressive 1 million lights meticulously programmed to change colors and flicker in harmony with the accompanying songs. The immersive experience includes traversing tunnels and walls made entirely of lights, creating a magical atmosphere.

Organizers encourage visitors to take the route slowly, driving under 5 miles per hour to fully appreciate the enchanting journey. They hope this drive-thru holiday display becomes a cherished tradition for families and friends alike.

For those eager to enjoy the festive lights at Guaranteed Rate Field, the display is open from now until January 1st, running from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission costs $25 per car Monday through Wednesday and $40 for the remainder of the week after December 21st. Organizers aim to keep costs reasonable, allowing everyone in the car to split the expense and share in the holiday joy.