Guatemalan national charged with child molestation; ICE detainer issued

The Brief A 40-year-old man in La Porte County was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation involving a 12-year-old girl. Deputies located the victim and the accused, Juan Francisco, during a response to a Johnson Township home on June 24. Francisco, originally from Guatemala, is being held without bond, and ICE has placed a detainer on him.



A man is facing multiple child molestation charges following an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Indiana, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies with the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday after a third party reported the girl had been assaulted by a family member. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim and identified the accused, Juan Francisco, who was found inside the residence.

Francisco was taken into custody after deputies gathered further information. He was transported to the La Porte County Jail, where he is being held without bond on a 48-hour hold pending further investigation.

Following a recorded interview with the victim, a detective submitted his findings to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Francisco was formally charged in La Porte County Circuit Court with one count of Level 1 felony child molestation and one count of Level 4 felony child molestation.

Officials also confirmed that Francisco is originally from Guatemala. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on him.

The Indiana Department of Child Services and Dunebrook Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.