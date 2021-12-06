Guillermo del Toro discusses dark new film 'Nightmare Alley'

Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning monster master, is proving that humans are the scariest monster of all in his dark new film "Nightmare Alley."

The director, known for the highly acclaimed and award-winning creature features like "The Shape of Water" and "Pan's Labyrinth," is now releasing a dark new carnival film "Nightmare Alley" starring Bradley Cooper, and spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about it.

Hamilton spoke with the Oscar winner about the difference in his approach for supernatural monsters versus flesh and blood human monsters.

"In all the movies that I do that have fantastical elements in them, there's always a human or two that are horrifying. And I always say in those movies that the real monster is the human."

Del Toro adds that "Nightmare Alley" is "basically expanding rather than changing" that idea.

"Nightmare Alley" hits theaters on Dec. 17.