Guinness brewery to open in Chicago this summer

Guinness is opening a brewery in Fulton Market later this summer.

The company has been renovating a former railroad depot at 901 W. Kinzie St. to make way for their new business.

When construction is complete, it will feature a full-service restaurant along with indoor and outdoor seating. They will also serve Irish favorites such as brown bread and Beef & Guinness stew in the 15,000 square foot facility.

The taproom will also feature 12-to-16 Guinness beers on rotation and the first ever Guinness bakery.