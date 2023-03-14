Guinness brewery to open in Chicago this summer

Expand / Collapse search

By Fox 32 News
Guinness has been renovating a former railroad depot at 901 W. Kinzie St. to make way for their new business.

The company has been renovating a former railroad depot at 901 W. Kinzie St. to make way for their new business.

When construction is complete, it will feature a full-service restaurant along with indoor and outdoor seating. They will also serve Irish favorites such as brown bread and Beef & Guinness stew in the 15,000 square foot facility.

The taproom will also feature 12-to-16 Guinness beers on rotation and the first ever Guinness bakery. 