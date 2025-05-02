Gun fired near Rolling Meadows High School; juvenile in custody
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - A juvenile was charged after firing a gun during a fight Wednesday near Rolling Meadows High School, police said.
The backstory:
The Rolling Meadows Police Department received a report of the shooting on Wednesday several hours after it occurred during a fight between two juveniles near the school campus.
No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.
Following an overnight investigation, detectives identified the suspect and recovered the gun used. The juvenile, who has not been identified now faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the school community.
Additional police presence has been assigned to the area, and authorities are working closely with Rolling Meadows High School and High School District 214 to resolve the situation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Rolling Meadows Police Department.