Gun fired near Rolling Meadows High School; juvenile in custody

The Brief A juvenile was charged after a firearm was displayed and fired during a fight near Rolling Meadows High School on April 30. No one was injured, and police recovered the weapon used in the incident. Authorities say the case appears isolated and have increased patrols around the school as the investigation continues.



A juvenile was charged after firing a gun during a fight Wednesday near Rolling Meadows High School, police said.

The backstory:

The Rolling Meadows Police Department received a report of the shooting on Wednesday several hours after it occurred during a fight between two juveniles near the school campus.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

Following an overnight investigation, detectives identified the suspect and recovered the gun used. The juvenile, who has not been identified now faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the school community.

Additional police presence has been assigned to the area, and authorities are working closely with Rolling Meadows High School and High School District 214 to resolve the situation.