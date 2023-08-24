Guns N' Roses fans brave sweltering heat for epic Wrigley Field concert

The heat has made it challenging to be outside for any of us — that includes concert-goers headed to the Guns N' Roses concert Thursday evening at Wrigley Field.

The gates at Wrigley Field opened at 4 p.m. for concertgoers, and thankfully, misters are available inside to help keep them cool. Guns N' Roses is performing for just one night here in Chicago before bringing the heat to Nashville this weekend.

The concert featuring the pretenders is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The excessive heat is not keeping die-hard fans away. However, to ensure that concertgoers are kept safe, Wrigley Field is allowing new and unopened water bottles in the ballpark.

There will also be a cooling bus available on Waveland Avenue, which is accessible from the left field Budweiser Bleacher concourse and misters in the upper deck on the right and left field patios.

One couple, who is visiting from Madison, Wisconsin and staying downtown decided to save some extra cash — get this — by walking all the way here.

They said it took them an hour and a half!

"I wasn't ready for the heat, he was, he's used to it. but I was like drinking water, and we're super excited," said concertgoer Maria Guerrero. "We might take the train back."

There will also be cooling stations throughout the park, including at the Marquee Gate and the terrace above the Gallagher Way Gate.