Gun struggle in Gage Park leads to deadly shooting, police say

The Brief A gun struggle between two men in Gage Park led to a deadly shooting Friday night. A 42-year-old man died, and a 33-year-old man is in critical condition after both were shot. The incident is under investigation by Chicago police.



A struggle over a gun led to a shooting in Gage Park, leaving one man dead and another in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 8:13 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

An argument broke out between a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old man when one of them pulled a handgun, police said. A struggle over the weapon ensued, and both men were shot, according to police.

The 42-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital where he later died, CPD said. His identity has not been released.

The 33-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to the same hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.