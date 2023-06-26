Gunfire breaks out at suburban house party

Shots were fired during a house party Monday morning in north suburban Gurnee.

Gurnee police responded to a home around 1:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Acorn Court and learned several people were attending a house party when gunfire broke out.

Several shell casings were recovered from the scene but no injuries were reported.

Around 3:40 a.m., a gunshot victim arrived at Vista Medical Center to be treated for a minor injury. It was not clear where the gunshot wound was connected to the house party.

Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting, but they are continuing their investigation.