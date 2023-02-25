Gunfire breaks out during fight in Logan Square, 2 men wounded

Two men were shot during a fight in Logan Square early Saturday morning.

Police say several people were on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of North Lawndale Avenue just after 4 a.m. engaged in a physical fight when someone began firing shots.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the lower back and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another man, 29, was transported to Humboldt Park Hospital in good condition.

Police ay both victims were uncooperative with their investigation.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation by Area Five detectives.