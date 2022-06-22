Gunfire comes through window, seriously wounding 15-year-old in Chatham home

A teenage boy was shot and seriously wounded while in a home early Wednesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was inside a residence around 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue when a bullet came through a window and struck him in the torso, police said.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.