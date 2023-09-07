Gunfire pierces window, wounds 19-year-old in Bronzeville

A man was shot by gunfire that came through a window Thursday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 19-year-old was inside a residence around 3 a.m. when a bullet came through the window and struck him in the leg in the 3900 block of South Prairie Avenue, per CPD.

The victim was transported to Insight Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.