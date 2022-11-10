Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police

A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday.

Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.