A gunman ambushed someone exiting a business Tuesday morning in Gresham, critically wounding him.

The victim walked out of a business about 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

A gunman dressed in all black came up on the sidewalk and shot the 33-year-old man multiple times in his chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The suspect ran off and hasn’t been arrested.