Gunman arrested after South Deering shooting

A gunman was arrested after shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the South Deering neighborhood.

A 21-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew when they pulled out a gun and started shooting around 10:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 97th Street, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The gunman was taken into custody, according to police.

Police said they believe this shooting was domestic-related.