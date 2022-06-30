Gunman fires at least 45 shots, striking three people in Princeton Park
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman fired dozens of shots at a Princeton Park residence Wednesday night.
Just before 3 a.m., a 22-year-old man exited the rear entrance of a residence in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue when someone started shooting at him, police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
A 46-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were grazed by gunfire inside the residence, police said. Both refused medical treatment.
Police said a total of 45 rounds were found in the area.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.