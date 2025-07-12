Chicago crime: Scooter-riding gunman shoots, seriously hurts man, police say

A 40-year-old man was seriously wounded after being shot by a gunman riding a scooter on the Near North Side Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of W. Scott Street in Cabrini-Green around 9:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The victim was sitting in a parked car when he saw an unidentified male approach on a scooter.

The gunman had a gun, causing the victim to draw his own handgun, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg and groin. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.