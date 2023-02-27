Gunman opened fire on woman sitting inside car in Belmont Gardens: police

A gunman opened fire on a woman who was inside a car on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday morning.

At about 11:45 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Kostner when an unknown offender approached and fired shots in her direction, police said.

The woman self-transported to an area hospital with one gunshot wound to her right ankle. She was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.