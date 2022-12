A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting.

The victim declined EMS on the scene for a graze wound to his right arm.

The shooter got away. Area Three Detectives are investigating.