Gunman opens fire on vehicle in Waukegan, 2 bystanders wounded

Two bystanders were wounded Sunday night when the occupant of a pickup truck opened fire on another vehicle in north suburban Waukegan, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 8:45 p.m. near 8th Street and Jackson Street, Waukegan police said in a statement on Monday.

Investigators said a silver Nissan sedan, occupied by a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were driving in the area of 8th and Prescott streets when their vehicle was shot at by the occupant of a light-colored pickup truck.

The men attempted to flee in the sedan before eventually crashing in the area of Jackson Street and Belvidere Road. The pickup truck fled the area, police said.

Neither of the men were wounded in the shooting and police said they are cooperating with the investigation.

A 20-year-old woman from Georgia was driving in the area when she and her vehicle were struck by gunfire during the shooting. She underwent surgery to treat her wounds at an area hospital, and is in stable condition.

A 60-year-old Waukegan man who was walking in the area at the time of the shooting was also wounded. He was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. He is listed in stable condition.

Police said an occupied home in the 800 block of Prescott Avenue was also struck by gunfire. No one in the home was injured.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the scene, but have not determined the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's Community Crimes Division at 847-856-6444.