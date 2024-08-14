Gunman opens fire on South Side home leaving 2 men wounded

A shooting left two men wounded inside a home in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said the victims were inside a residence in the 7700 block of South Laflin Street around 3:52 a.m. when someone opened fire from outside the back door.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the face and finger and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. A 20-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and chin. He was listed in critical condition.

The shooter remains at large. Area Two detectives are investigating.