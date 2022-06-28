Gunman shoots at Chicago cops on South Side, police say

Nobody was injured Tuesday afternoon when a gunman fired shots at Chicago police officers on the South Side.

Around 3 p.m., police say the officers were on bicycle patrol in a South Deering park in the 10500 block of South Oglesby when an unknown offender began shooting towards them.

The officers were not struck, and they did not return fire, police said.

The offender fled the scene in a green colored minivan, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.