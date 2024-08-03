Gunman shoots man in South Austin, steals victim's bicycle: police

A 43-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood late Saturday afternoon.

About 4:11 p.m., Chicago police said the man was standing near the sidewalk in the 5700 block of Augusta Boulevard when a male suspect approached him with a gun and began firing.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and a second in the buttocks, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The suspect fled the scene on the victim's bicycle in an unknown direction. No one is currently in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.