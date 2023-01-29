Gunman shoots victim during fight at South Side home

A 42-year-old man was shot during a fight in a house in Fuller Park on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

Police say the victim was in verbal argument with another man at a home in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 11:27 p.m. when the offender got out a gun and shot the victim.

The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The shooter got away. Area One Detectives are investigating.