Gunman sought in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting a 14-year-old boy to death last January on the Near West Side.
Javion Ivy was on the street around 3:52 p.m. on Jan. 12 when he was shot in the chest by an unknown offender in the 2200 block of West Adams Street, police said.
Ivy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police released images of a gunman wanted in connection with the Jan. 12 shooting a 14-year-old boy in the 2200 block of West Adams Street | CPD
Chicago police released two images of a suspect wanted in the shooting Sunday night.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to cpdtip.com.