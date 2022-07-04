Gunman sought in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy on Chicago's Near West Side

article

Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting a 14-year-old boy to death last January on the Near West Side.

Javion Ivy was on the street around 3:52 p.m. on Jan. 12 when he was shot in the chest by an unknown offender in the 2200 block of West Adams Street, police said.

Ivy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police released images of a gunman wanted in connection with the Jan. 12 shooting a 14-year-old boy in the 2200 block of West Adams Street | CPD

Chicago police released two images of a suspect wanted in the shooting Sunday night.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to cpdtip.com.