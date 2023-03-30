Gunman sought in Park Ridge shooting

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police sketch of Park Ridge shooting suspect

Park Ridge police are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting at an intersection earlier this month in the northwestern suburb.

The suspect fired several shots at another vehicle around 3:45 p.m. on March 21 while he was stopped at a red light near the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and Talcott Road, according to police.

The gunman is described as a man in his early 20s with thin build and shoulder-length dreadlocks, police said.

He was wearing a tan-colored hoodie and beanie-style hat, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspect was driving a silver-colored Hyundai sedan which may have damage on the right front passenger door window.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Fitzgerald at mfitzgerald@parkridgepolice.org or by calling (847) 318-5271.