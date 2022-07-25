Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said.

The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze wound to the chin, police said.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, according to officials.

The gunman fled in an unknown direction. No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.