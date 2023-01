A man was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Chicago's Loop.

Police say a 27-year-old man was walking in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 5:44 a.m. when offenders with a handgun demanded his wallet.

The victim handed it over and the offenders fled in an unknown direction.

No one was arrested, and no injuries were reported.

Area Detectives are investigating.