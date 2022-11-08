Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park

A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to MacNeal Hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.