Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side

Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him.

They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied, and the offenders fled with his wallet.

No injuries were reported, and the thieves got away.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Area Detectives are investigating