Gunmen wanted in string of carjackings on West Side, Bucktown: police

Police are warning residents of a pattern of recent carjackings in the West Garfield Park, West Humboldt Park and Bucktown neighborhoods.

A group of armed men, between 15 and 20 years old, are wanted in a series of eight carjackings since late April, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The carjackings happened:

about 6:30 p.m. April 28 in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard;

about 9:50 p.m. April 29 in the 1600 block of West North Avenue;

about 6:20 p.m. May 6 in the 300 block of North Keeler Avenue;

midnight May 6 in the 3900 block of West End Avenue;

about 9:50 p.m. May 6 in the 1100 block of North Kostner Avenue;

about 10:40 p.m. May 6 in the 4300 block of West Thomas Street;

about 11:35 p.m. May 6 in the 1000 block of North Kedvale Avenue; and

about 12:35 p.m. May 9 in the 1600 block of North Wood Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or 312-744-0570.