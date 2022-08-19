Two men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men, 32 and 31, were standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said.

The gunmen opened fire and the 31-year-old was shot in the leg and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was also transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.