Gunshot victim, 17, dropped off at South Side hospital

A teenage girl was shot while riding in a vehicle Monday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The 17-year-old was traveling in a car when gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. and struck her in the back, police said. She was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

It was not clear where exactly the shooting took place.

Another passenger who was in the car with her told officers they heard a loud noise before realizing she had been shot.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.