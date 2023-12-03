Gunshots fired at man after vehicle blocks street on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was shot on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday night.

At about 10 p.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 3000 block of North Lotus Avenue when an unknown vehicle blocked the street and someone unknown fired shots in the area.

The victim was shot in the right elbow and self-transported to an area hospital. He is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.