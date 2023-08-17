Woman extricated from car following Gurnee crash

A woman was listed in serious condition following a single-car crash in Gurnee Wednesday afternoon.

Gurnee police responded to a crash on Route 45, just north of Cascade Way, at 3:30 p.m. and found a 2020 read Toyota RAV4 crashed into a tree.

The car has extensive damage. Investigators say the driver of the Toyota, a 73-year-old woman from Grayslake, was traveling northbound on Route 45 when the Toyota veered off the roadway and hit a tree

The vehicle rolled over, and the driver was found trapped inside and unconscious. The Gurnee Fire Department extricated her from the vehicle and performed life-saving measures.

She was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center for further treatment and remains in serious condition.



Route 45 was closed for approximately three hours while investigators with the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) assisted with the crash investigation.

This crash remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department.