Gurnee Days returning in August with added precautions

Another summer festival is returning to the suburbs in August

Gurnee Days will be held from Aug. 7-8.

There will be a concert, fireworks, a parade and a car show.

Susie Kuruvilla, executive director of the park district told the Daily Herald, "the customary carnival with rides and booths will allow people to spread out more on the grounds at Viking Park."

Kuruvilla also told the Daily Herald that more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

