Gurnee man busted with 2,000 fentanyl pills: police

A Gurnee man was charged with several felonies after a search of his apartment turned up 2,000 pills containing fentanyl.

Gurnee police received a tip about possible drug activity at an apartment complex off Delany Road.

After verifying the tip through their investigation, Gurnee police officers pulled over a car around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the traffic stop, Gurnee Police K9 Hawk alerted officers to drugs inside the vehicle.

After searching the car, officers found cocaine and a "substantial amount of cash," police said. The driver, James W. Asma, was arrested and officers executed a search warrant of his home, where they found roughly 2,000 pills laced with fentanyl.

Asma was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture and deliver fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine, all felonies.

"This operation underscores our dedication to removing dangerous drugs from our community and protecting public safety," Gurnee Chief of Police Brian Smith said in a statement. "Establishing and maintaining public trust is essential, and we appreciate the community members who provided valuable information to assist us in this case."

Police said additional charges may be filed.