Gurnee house fire: Woman found dead after blaze

The Brief Gurnee firefighters discovered a woman dead inside a home after a fire Tuesday night. Clutter and hoarding inside the home created dangerous conditions and delayed access. The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.



A woman was found dead in a Gurnee home Tuesday night after fire crews battled flames and dangerous conditions inside the heavily-cluttered residence.

What we know:

Just after 9 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported smoke and flames coming from a home in the 1600 block of Dolcetto Lane. Gurnee police and firefighters responded and learned the homeowner's vehicle was in the driveway, raising concerns that she was inside.

Officers arrived first and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home, authorities said. Both the front and back entrances were blocked by furniture and household items.

Moments later, firefighters showed up and began fighting the blaze from outside the home, using windows to attack the flames inside. Access to the inside was delayed due to extreme hoarding inside, authorities said.

During search efforts, firefighters located an adult woman dead inside the home.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office has conducted an autopsy on the woman but official results and the victim’s identity are being withheld pending family notification.

What's next:

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation with support from local agencies.