Gurnee man's body recovered after Fox Lake boating incident
ANTIOCH, Ill. - The body of a missing 51-year-old Gurnee man has been recovered near Captain's Quarters in unincorporated Antioch, according to officials.
What we know:
On Monday, officials responded to Captain's Quaters, located at 38283 N. Bolton Place, for a report of two individuals in the water following a boat incident around 5:30 p.m. on Fox Lake. One of the individuals was rescued by a civilian boat.
Officials searched for the second person until the following day, when the victim was recovered. The Lake County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
He was later identified as Larry Suchowski, 51, of Gurnee.
What's next:
The incident is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff.