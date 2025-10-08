Gurnee man's body recovered after Fox Lake boating incident

The Brief The body of Larry Suchowski was recovered near Captain’s Quarters in unincorporated Antioch after a boating incident on Fox Lake. Authorities responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday after reports of two people in the water; one was rescued by a civilian boat, while Suchowski was found the next day. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Lake County Coroner’s Office.



The body of a missing 51-year-old Gurnee man has been recovered near Captain's Quarters in unincorporated Antioch, according to officials.

What we know:

On Monday, officials responded to Captain's Quaters, located at 38283 N. Bolton Place, for a report of two individuals in the water following a boat incident around 5:30 p.m. on Fox Lake. One of the individuals was rescued by a civilian boat.

Officials searched for the second person until the following day, when the victim was recovered. The Lake County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Larry Suchowski, 51, of Gurnee.

What's next:

The incident is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police Department, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.