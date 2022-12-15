Gurnee man caught in child sex crimes sting

article

A Gurnee man was charged after traveling to meet a child for sex on Wednesday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested Eddie Murillo, 43, for indecent solicitation of a child after several months of investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Murillo was communicating online with undercover detectives, posing as a girl under the age of 15. During their conversations, Murillo told ‘the child’ that he wished to engage in a sexual relationship with her, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say on Dec. 14, Murillo drove to meet with who he thought was the girl to engage in the sexual acts. When he arrived, he was arrested by sheriff’s detectives.

He was charged with one count of traveling to meet a minor and one count of grooming.

"Our detectives will continue placing an emphasis on proactively investigating those who prey on our children. Parents and guardians, I cannot stress it enough, know what apps your children are using and know who they are talking to on their devices," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

Murillo is in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Thursday morning.