Gurnee man dies after early morning crash into tree, sheriff says

The Brief A 26-year-old Gurnee man died after crashing into a tree early Saturday morning. The crash occurred on Stearns School Road near Mill Creek Drive at around 2:05 a.m. The driver, Kyle Debevec, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.



A 26-year-old man died Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Gurnee, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. near Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive. Deputies arrived to find a heavily damaged Mercedes-Benz sedan with the driver trapped inside.

A preliminary investigation indicates Kyle Debevec, of Gurnee, was driving eastbound on Stearns School Road when—for an unknown reason—his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver’s side of the car sustained significant damage.

Emergency crews extricated Debevec from the vehicle and transported him to Advocate Condell Medical Center. He died hours later in the intensive care unit.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed his death was consistent with blunt force injuries from the crash.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined why the vehicle left the roadway.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team continues to investigate the crash.

No additional details have been released at this time.