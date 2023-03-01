Illinois man intentionally drove car into tree during argument with passenger: sheriff's office

article

A Gurnee man has been charged after intentionally driving his vehicle into a tree while arguing with his passenger Wednesday morning.

At about 7:45 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 29th Street and Lone Oak Road in Beach Park for a traffic crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located a Nissan Murano that struck a tree. There was significant damage to the Nissan, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 68-year-old Gurnee man, and his passenger, a 38-year-old Zion woman, were entrapped and had to be extricated by the fire department from the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger were transported to area hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

According to preliminary information, the driver and the victim, who are in a relationship, were arguing with one another. During the argument, the driver indicated that he was going to end their lives, accelerated and veered off the roadway.

He drove directly into a tree, the sheriff's office said.

The driver has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and reckless conduct. Additional charges are possible.

The driver's name is being withheld pending his discharge from the hospital.