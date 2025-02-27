Gurnee man found shot in Waukegan identified, police investigating

The Brief A 22-year-old man was found shot Tuesday evening in Waukegan and later died at the hospital. The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jorge Rogel of Gurnee. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



Authorities have identified a man who was found shot Tuesday evening in Waukegan and later died from his injuries.

What we know:

Waukegan police responded to a shooting around 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Street, where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Jorge Rogel, of Gurnee, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit Wednesday evening.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Thursday and determined that Rogel died from a gunshot wound to the head.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified. It is also unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

What's next:

The Waukegan Police Department continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department.