Gurnee woman killed in traffic crash

A woman was killed in a traffic crash in Unincorporated Gurnee Saturday.

At about noon, Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Route 41 at Stearns School Road.

According to preliminary information, a 2022 Hyundai driven by a 58-year-old Mount Prospect man was traveling northbound on Route 41 and began making a left turn onto westbound Stearns School Road.

At the same time, a 64-year-old Gurnee woman was traveling southbound on Route 41 in a 2020 Subaru.

The Subaru collided with the Hyundai in the intersection, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.

The female driver of the Subaru appeared to have minor injuries, police said.

After arriving at the hospital, the woman's condition deteriorated, and she appeared to be paralyzed from the neck down.

At about 7 p.m. that night, crash investigators learned that the woman had passed away.

The crash remains under investigation.