H-E-B issues recall for Two Bite Bakery Brownies after 'potential metal fragments' found
SAN ANTONIO - Bad news for brownie and cookie lovers!
H-E-B announced a voluntary recall for its Two Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays after ‘potential metal fragments’ were found inside.
H-E-B Two Bite Brownies (Photo courtesy of H-E-B)
We're told all products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves from their H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.
Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray (Photo courtesy of H-E-B)
H-E-B officials say anyone who has purchased the items should stop eating the product, and return it to the store for a full refund.
For more information, click here.