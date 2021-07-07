Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home, official says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

Moïse's wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a "hateful, inhumane and barbaric act," adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

FILE - President of the Republic of Haiti H.E. Jovenel Moise speaks onstage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 25, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Advertisement

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.