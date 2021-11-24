Halle Berry, Oscar-winning actress talks new movie 'Bruised'

Known for dominating Hollywood in front of the camera for decades, Oscar-winner Halle Berry is now stepping behind the camera for the first time to direct her new film "Bruised."

The film starts streaming on Netflix this week, and Berry added acting in front of the camera to her directing duties as well.

The Oscar winner spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about which of her past films she now looks at differently now that she has knowledge of how to be a director.

"I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that," Berry said. "Have a redo on that, now knowing what I know [about directing]. I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off. I would make the stakes a lot higher, and I think make it more inclusive of both men and women."

"Bruised" is streaming on Netflix now.