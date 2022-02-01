Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson discuss Moonfall premiere

When the moon comes crashing down toward Earth, there’s only one person who can save us all – Oscar-winner Halle Berry.

Berry stars in the new big-budget disaster film Moonfall, from director Roland Emmerich – the filmmaker known as the ‘king of disaster movies.’ He helmed Independence Day, 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow.

Berry spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the film and the recent trend of celebrities taking trips into space. But would she ever do it?

"No," she said. "I’ve got two little kids, I am so not interesting in doing anything that potentially could remove me from their lives right now. So no, those things aren’t really thoughts on my mind right now."

Moonfall hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 4.