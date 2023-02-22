'Hamilton' returns to Chicago for first time since 2020

"Hamilton" is returning to Chicago this fall.

Broadway in Chicago announced Wednesday that the smash-hit musical will come back to the Windy City for several weeks starting on Sept. 13 at James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale for groups of more than 10 people by calling (312) 977-1710.

Individual ticket sales will be announced later this year.

"We welcome ‘Hamilton’ back to its Chicago home, thrilled to present the return of this brilliant award-winning modern Broadway classic," said Lou Raizin, President of Broadway In Chicago.

"Hamilton" last closed in Chicago in January 2020 as the pandemic was still in its infancy.

Lin Manuel Miranda wrote the award-winning musical inspired by the 2004 biography "Alexander Hamilton" by Ron Chernow.

The musical will be produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.