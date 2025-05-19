'Hamilton' returns to Chicago next spring

The Brief The hit musical "Hamilton" is returning to Chicago in 2026 for a seven-week run at the CIBC Theatre. The show will run from March 4 through April 26, marking its first appearance in the city since 2023. Group and subscriber ticket sales are now open, with individual tickets set to go on sale later this year.



The ultra-popular musical "Hamilton" will be returning to the Windy City next year, according to Broadway in Chicago.

The musical will be playing at CIBC Theatre from March 4, 2026, through April 26, 2026.

The backstory:

"Hamilton" debuted to massive success on Broadway in 2015. It eventually came to Chicago in 2016 and stayed for three years.

Inspired by Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the script, music and lyrics as well as starred in the original production.

"Hamilton" was last in Chicago in 2023 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

What you can do:

Group tickets for 10 people or more are available now by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com or by calling (312) 977-1710.

Broadway in Chicago subscribers can buy tickets by calling the subscription office at (312) 977-1717.

Individual tickets will go on sale later this year,